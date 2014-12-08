SYDNEY Dec 8 Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has included four uncapped midfielders in his 46-man provisional squad for the Asian Cup, which Australia will host in January.

Daniel De Silva and Josh Risdon are rewarded for their form with A-League pacesetters Perth Glory, while Mustafa Amini, who plays for the Borussia Dortmund reserve team, and Luke Brattan also earned call-ups.

Josh Kennedy, who scored the goal that sent Australia to the World Cup earlier this year, fellow striker Robbie Kruse and defender Rhys Williams were also included after missing the trip to Brazil because of injury.

"I'm happy with the depth of squad we have been able to name and it is now up to these 46 guys to ensure they are selected in the final squad for the Asian Cup and rise to the challenge ahead," Postecoglou said in a media release.

"We have set about trying to broaden the depth of players and I'm happy with how that has transpired over the last five matches since the World Cup.

"We have a good group of players to choose from for what will be an exciting time for Australian football."

All the players who were in the Socceroos party that lost three matches at the World Cup finals were named in the squad, which must be cut to a final 23 by Dec. 30.

Australia open their campaign against Kuwait in Melbourne on Jan. 9 and also face South Korea and Oman in opening round Group A.

Squad -

Goalkeepers: Adam Federici, Eugene Galekovic, Brad Jones, Mitchell Langerak, Mat Ryan

Defenders: Ivan Franjic, Jason Davidson, Ryan McGowan, Bailey Wright, Matthew Spiranovic, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Alex Wilkinson, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, Rhys Williams

Midfielders: Massimo Luongo, Mile Jedinak, Mark Bresciano, Oliver Bozanic, James Holland, Matt McKay, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tommy Oar, James Troisi, Dario Vidosic, Mustafa Amini, Terry Antonis, Aziz Behich, Luke Brattan, Joshua Brillante, Daniel De Silva, Chris Herd, Mitch Nichols, Carl Valeri

Forwards: Tim Cahill, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Ben Halloran, Tomi Juric, Josh Kennedy, Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie, Adam Taggart, Nathan Burns, Nikita Rukavytsya (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)