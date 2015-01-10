MELBOURNE Jan 10 Patience tends to wear thin quickly in Middle Eastern soccer and Marjan Eid knows his tenure as Bahrain coach may last only three more matches if his team fails to make the knockout rounds of the Asian Cup.

The low-profile 35-year-old is Bahrain's third manager in five months, thrust into the role after his former boss Adnan Hamad was sacked following a dismal start to the team's Gulf Cup of Nations campaign.

Hamad, Asian coach of the year in 2004, had been appointed on a two-year contract after Englishman Anthony Hudson's shock exit to take over as New Zealand head coach last year.

Hamad's former deputy, Eid at least knows where the goal-posts are. He has been told in no uncertain terms that he has only the Asian Cup to make it work.

"After we will sit with the board of directors with the BFA (Bahrain Football Association) to decide about the next stage," he told reporters in Melbourne on Saturday, on the eve of his team's Asian Cup opener against Iran.

"For sure, I hope for a very good result to continue with the team. Any coach has a dream to coach the national team."

New managers often focus players' minds and caretaker Eid has enjoyed something of a honeymoon since taking over in November.

The 122nd-ranked team trounced Saudi Arabia 4-1 last week and followed it up with a 1-0 win against Jordan on Sunday, rekindling hopes of matching their 2004 Asian Cup when they reached the semi-finals in China.

Much will depend on whether they can upset the tournament's highest-ranked team Iran at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium on Sunday or at least cadge a point from the game.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz claims his team is the worst prepared out of the 16 finalists at the tournament, having played only two friendlies since the World Cup and had training camps scrapped due to money problems.

Eid dismissed Queiroz's griping, saying preparation would ultimately count for little in the heat of a major tournament.

"Any team in this group can go through qualifying," said Eid of Group C which includes the United Arab Emirates and Gulf Cup champions Qatar.

Geopolitical tensions between Bahrain and Iran have added spice to their national teams' matches, with Iran holding a 6-4 winning record from 15 matches.

"The matches between Bahrain and Iran are always tough," Eid said. "In each region and each country there are 'clasicos' and Bahrain and Iran are like this." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)