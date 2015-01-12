SYDNEY Jan 12 China have invited a 12-year-old Australian ball boy to meet their Asian Cup squad at training on Monday after he contributed to their 1-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in their opener at the weekend.

Schoolboy Stephan White was on duty behind the China goal at Lang Park on Saturday when, with the Group B clash deadlocked 0-0, the Saudis were awarded a penalty.

China goalkeeper Wang Dalei peered through the netting at the back of the goal and asked White which way the youngster thought Saudi striker Naif Hazazi would send the spot kick, and TV pictures show White indicating Wang should dive to his left.

When the Saudi player stepped up to take the kick, Wang did indeed dive to his left and blocked the attempt with his legs to keep the match scoreless.

China went on to win the contest from a deflected free-kick 10 minutes from time with Wang taking Man of the Match honours on his 26th birthday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)