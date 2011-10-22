Oct 22 Five players and coaching staff from
South Korea's Suwon Bluewings and Qatar's Al Sadd have been
banned for their part in an ugly brawl during a stormy Asian
Champions League semi-final in midweek.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Saturday suspended
Suwon's Ristikj Stevica and assistant coach Ko Jong-su for the
second leg in Doha on Oct. 26.
Al Sadd players Keita Abdul Kader and Mamadou Hamidou Niang,
plus goalkeeping coach Suhail Saber Ali, will also be ineligible
following Wednesday's ill-tempered game, won 2-0 by the Qatari
side.
A controversial second goal from Al Sadd late in the game
sparked the fighting with play halted for 10 minutes and three
players eventually sent off.
The AFC said it had also opened further disciplinary
proceedings against the suspended players and officials, which
will be referred to the AFC disciplinary board.
In some of the worst scenes in the AFC's premier club
competition players could be seen kicking at each other, while
several fights broke out across the field.
Moments before the controversial goal, Suwon had allowed the
ball to go out of play to let one of their players get treatment
for a head injury in the Al Sadd area.
Al Sadd restarted quickly and scored with Suwon players
walking slowly back to their positions believing their team mate
was still being treated.
Furious at what they claimed was unsporting behaviour in
failing to return the ball, Suwon players and coaching staff
protested to the referee, triggering the brawl.
Fans vented their fury by throwing objects on to the field
during the scuffles with one supporter running on to the pitch.
Even Al Sadd's Uruguayan coach Jorge Fossati said: "Niang
lost his head and made the decision to attack (for the second
goal) himself. I don't want to defend it."
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Peter
Rutherford. To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories