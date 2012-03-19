March 19 North Korea booked a place at the 2015 Asian Cup after winning the AFC Challenge Cup by beating Turkmenistan 2-1 in the final in Nepal on Monday.

Jang Song-hyok scored an 86th-minute penalty to complete a comeback victory and allow North Korea to retain the title at the eight-team biennial tournament for Asia's emerging nations.

Turkmenistan, AFC Challenge Cup runners-up in 2010, took the lead in the second minute through Berdi Shamuradov.

The Koreans, who featured at the 2010 World Cup finals, equalised 10 minutes before halftime thanks to a header by Jong Il-gwan.

Jang gave away an 83rd-minute penalty but Shamuradov smashed it over the bar before the Korean coolly slotted home another spot kick three minutes later.

Hosts Australia, champions Japan and 2011 third-placed finishers South Korea have already booked their places at the 16-team Asian Cup finals.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more soccer stories