March 19 North Korea booked a place at the 2015
Asian Cup after winning the AFC Challenge Cup by beating
Turkmenistan 2-1 in the final in Nepal on Monday.
Jang Song-hyok scored an 86th-minute penalty to complete a
comeback victory and allow North Korea to retain the title at
the eight-team biennial tournament for Asia's emerging nations.
Turkmenistan, AFC Challenge Cup runners-up in 2010, took the
lead in the second minute through Berdi Shamuradov.
The Koreans, who featured at the 2010 World Cup finals,
equalised 10 minutes before halftime thanks to a header by Jong
Il-gwan.
Jang gave away an 83rd-minute penalty but Shamuradov smashed
it over the bar before the Korean coolly slotted home another
spot kick three minutes later.
Hosts Australia, champions Japan and 2011 third-placed
finishers South Korea have already booked their places at the
16-team Asian Cup finals.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more soccer stories