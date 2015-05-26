May 26 Brazilian substitute Edu struck the only goal as Jeonbuk Motors beat Beijing Guoan 1-0 in China on Tuesday to advance to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League 2-1 on aggregate.

The hosts had looked set to collect the goalless draw they required to reach the last eight for the first time before Edu escaped attention to slot home in the 73rd minute.

Beijing almost forced extra time when Jeonbuk goalkeeper Kwon Soon-tae had to divert a powerful low drive behind for a corner in the 90th minute.

Jeonbuk, champions in 2006, had been ragged in the first leg at home to Beijing but the South Korean champions were far more disciplined at the Workers Stadium as they controlled the game.

They gave their goal-shy hosts few opportunities and always looked the most likely to break the deadlock before Edu, who played in China for a season in 2013 with Liaoning Whowin, pounced.

The striker slipped in between two defenders and patiently waited for Beijing keeper Yang Zhi to commit himself before slotting the ball into the other side of the net.

The goal opened up the contest with Beijing's South Korean attacker Ha Dae-sung twice forcing Kwon into sharp saves.

Ha did have the ball in the net nine minutes from time but his effort was ruled out and the South Korean then got booked for a high challenge on Kwon that saw the keeper drop the ball.

Jeonbuk continued to push for a second goal with Leonardo rattling the bar a minute later with a long-range effort.

Edu and Lee Dong-gook also had chances to settle the match before Beijing defender Zhou Ting was sent off in the final stages for a petulant kick out on Choi Chul-soon. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ken Ferris)