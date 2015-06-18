KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 Former winners Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea and Japan's Gamba Osaka will face off in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League.

Jeonbuk, winners of Asia's premier club tournament in 2006, will host the first leg in Jeonju in late August before travelling to Japan for the second leg in mid-September to face the 2008 champions.

Thursday's draw in Kuala Lumpur also pitted Japan's Kashiwa Reysol against four-times reigning Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande, now under the guidance of Brazilian Luiz Felipe Scolari following the surprise sacking of Fabio Cannavaro.

Guangzhou, winners of the tournament in 2013, will host the second leg. The winners of the two ties will face off in the semi-finals.

In West Asia, last year's runners-up Al-Hilal will take on Qatari champions Lekhwiya.

The Saudi side will be forced to play the first leg at home in an empty stadium after the Asian Football Confederation banned spectators following crowd trouble in a previous round.

Hilal knocked out Qatari opposition Al-Sadd in last year's quarter-finals en route to the final.

The other quarter-final handed tournament debutants Naft Tehran a home first leg against Emirati side Al-Ahli.

West Asia Zone

Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) v Lekhwiya (Qatar)

Naft Tehran (Iran) v Al-Ahli (UAE)

East Asia Zone

Kashiwa Reysol (Japan) v Guangzhou Evergrande (China)

Jeonbuk Motors (South Korea) v Gamba Osaka (Japan)

First legs to be played Aug. 25 and 26, with the return matches on Sept. 15 and 16. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)