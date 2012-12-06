Dec 6 Big-spending Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande were grouped together with 2006 winners Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea, the standout matchup of Thursday's draw for the 2013 AFC Champions League.

The Chinese side, led by Italy's 2006 World Cup winning coach Marcello Lippi, will also have 2007 champions Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan and Thailand's Muangthong United for company in a tricky looking Group F.

Thursday's draw at AFC house in Kuala Lumpur involved 35 teams from 10 countries for the 11th running of Asia's premier club tournament that provides entry in to FIFA's Club World Cup.

The teams were drawn into eight groups of four with East and West Asian teams kept apart.

Recently crowned J-League Champions Sanfrecce Hiroshima return to the tournament as one of the four teams from Japan and are joined by 2009 winners Pohang Steelers, Beijing Guoan of China and Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan in Group G.

Reigning champions Ulsan Hyundai will not get a chance to defend their title after failing to claim one of the four Korean League placings.

Suwon Bluewings pipped them to the final place from Korea and their reward was a place in Group H alongside the yet to be determined Japanese Cup winners, Australia's Central Coast Mariners and Guizhou Renhe of China.

Iran league runners-up Tractor Sazi will make their first appearance in the tournament and were joined in Group A by Saudi champions Al Shabab, Al Jazira of UAE and El Jaish, one of the four Qatari clubs in the tournament.

Iran league champions Sepahan were placed in a tough-looking Group C along with 2012 runners-up Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia, Qatar's Al Gharafa and the winner of the playoff between Al Nasr of UAE and Lokomotive of Uzbekistan.

K-League champions FC Seoul headline Group E which also includes Vegalta Sendai of Japan, China's Jiangsu Sainty and the winner of the playoff between Australia's Brisbane Roar and Thai side Buriram United.

Group A: Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia), Al Jazira (UAE), Tractor Sazi Tabriz (Iran), El Jaish (Qatar).

Group B: Lekhwiya (Qatar), Al Ettifaq (Saudi Arabia), Pakhtakor (Uzbekistan), Sabaye Qom (Iran)/Al Shabab Al Arabi (UAE).

Group C: Sepahan (Iran), Al Gharafa (Qatar), Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia), Al Nasr (UAE)/Lokomotive (Uzbekistan).

Group D: Al Ain (UAE), Esteghlal (UAE), Al Rayyan (Qatar), Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia).

Group E: FC Seoul (South Korea), Brisbane Roar (Australia)/Buriram United (Thailand), Vegalta Sendai (Japan), Jiangsu Sainty (China).

Group F: Guangzhou Evergrande (China), Jeonbuk Motors (South Korea), Muangthong United (Thailand), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan).

Group G: Sanfrecce Hiroshima (Japan), Beijing Guoan (China), Pohang Steelers (South Korea), Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan).

Group H: Central Coast Mariners (Australia), Knockout Cup Champion (Japan), Guizhou Renhe (China), Suwon Bluewings (South Korea). (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)