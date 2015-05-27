TOKYO May 27 Japanese champions Gamba Osaka breezed into the last eight of the AFC Champions League with a 3-2 win over FC Seoul achieved in second gear on Wednesday for a comprehensive 6-3 aggregate victory.

Brazilian forwards Lins and Patric and midfielder Shu Kurata scored the goals as the Japanese side made the quarter-finals for the first time since winning the tournament in 2008.

With the front duo of Patric and livewire playmaker Takashi Usami in such strong form, the Japanese side look among the favourites to lift the title in November after continually breaching the renowned backline of the 2013 runners-up.

Gamba even afforded a few minutes at the end of the contest to 16-year-old debutant Ritsu Doan, who blew an easy chance to grab a debut goal.

Following a disappointing 3-1 first leg defeat on home soil, Seoul made six changes and employed a far more attacking philosophy in Japan on Wednesday as they attempted to overhaul the sizeable deficit.

Patric, though, gave them an early warning in the ninth minute when he clipped the ball over Seoul goalkeeper Kim Yong-dae only for fullback Kim Chi-woo to hack clear off the line.

The Brazilian made no mistake eight minutes later, however, as he headed home braving the high feet of a Seoul defender following good work by Usami down the left.

The goal allowed Gamba to sit back and counter and they nearly picked off a second before Seoul were gifted an opportunity to grab a lifeline when they were awarded a 42nd minute penalty. Hiroki Fujiharu was guilty of shirt-pulling while defending a free kick but Seoul's Colombian forward Mauricio Molina yanked his left foot effort wide of the goal.

Gamba took advantage of dropped Seoul heads to bag a second in first half stoppage time when Kurata slotted home after Kim Dong-woo intercepted but failed to adequately stop a swift Gamba counter.

The hosts were guilty of easing off in the second period and striker Yun Ju-tae pulled one back for Seoul just before the hour mark when he slid home Shim Je-hyeok's cross from the left in at the near post.

Usami went off for an early rest but his replacement Lins didn't let up the misery on the Seoul backline, the Brazilian heading home a 87th minute cross from Kurata to extend the advantage. But there was still time for Yun to notch a consolation in the 92nd minute after Doan's miss. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)