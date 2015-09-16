Sept 16 Gamba Osaka substitute Koki Yonekura struck a 93rd minute winner to send them through to the AFC Champions League semi-finals with a dramatic 3-2 victory over a luckless Jeonbuk Motors on Wednesday.

With Jeonbuk set to advance 2-2 on away goals, the defender was sent clear and finished to wild celebrations at the Expo 70 Commemorative Stadium and set the Japanese side up with a last four clash against Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande.

Some Jeonbuk players looked close to tears after Yonekura's late strike, having thought they had done enough to advance when Spanish striker Urko Vera came off the bench to head an 88th minute equaliser in a topsy-turvy second leg.

After being frustrated in a goalless first leg at home by Gamba, Jeonbuk, runaway K-League leaders, were quick to show their attacking capabilities in a bright opening.

They thought they had taken a fourth minute lead when Lee Kuen-ho headed home from close range but the effort was ruled out for a push on Shu Kurata.

However, eight minutes later Jeonbuk's Brazilian Leonardo sent the keeper the wrong way with a low, rifled penalty after Daiki Niwa blocked a shot from Park Won-jae with his hands.

The hosts though, were quickly level in fortunate circumstances after another Brazilian, Patric, was left free to tap in from close range.

The goal was awarded despite two Gamba players standing in offside positions as the Jeonbuk backline raced forward when the free kick was swung in.

Gamba, without suspended top scorer Takashi Usami, struggled in front of goal before midfielder Kurata let fly with a powerful 75th minute long-range drive which was deflected cruelly into the corner of the Jeonbuk net.

With time running out Vera looked to have put Jeonbuk through to a first semi-final since 2011 with a strong header only for Yonekura's dramatic finale to crush the visitors.

In West Asia action later on Wednesday, Emiratis Al-Ahli host Iran's Naft Tehran looking to convert a 1-0 first-leg lead into a semi-final spot against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ken Ferris)