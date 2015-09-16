* Al Ahli to face Al-Hilal in semi-finals after 3-1 aggregate win

Sept 16 Goals from Rodrigo Lima and Ahmed Khalil were enough to give Al Ahli a 2-1 victory over Iranian side Naft Tehran on Wednesday and a place in the Asian Champions League semi-finals with Japan's Gamba Osaka, who beat Korean side Jeonbuk Motors 3-2.

The United Arab Emirates side beat Naft 3-1 on aggregate while Osaka substitute Koki Yonekura struck a 93rd minute winner in their dramatic victory over a luckless Jeonbuk to advance after their first leg match ended locked at 0-0.

Al Ahli will meet last year's beaten finallists Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the West Asia zone semi-final, while Osaka will face 2013 champions Guangzhou Evergrande in the East zone semi-final. The first leg matches will be on Sept. 29 and 30.

The Iranian side, who had lost the first leg 1-0 in Tehran, were unlucky not to draw level on aggregate in the 12th minute of their clash at Rashid Stadium in Dubai, when Aloys Nong was put through but his shot was easily saved by Ahmed Mahmood.

Lima, however, then produced a stunning strike from about 25 metres in the 26th minute that beat Alireza Beiranvand for pace to settle their nerves.

Khalil then converted an early second half penalty after he had been brought down by the Iranian goalkeeper and while Naft reduced the deficit with Vahid Amiri's goal in the 50th minute they were unable to grab another.

In Osaka, Jeonbuk had been set to advance 2-2 on away goals, before Yonekura was sent clear and finished to wild celebrations at the Expo 70 Commemorative Stadium.

Some Jeonbuk players looked close to tears after Yonekura's late strike, having thought they had done enough to advance when Spanish striker Urko Vera came off the bench to head an 88th minute equaliser in a topsy-turvy second leg.

After being frustrated in a goalless first leg at home the runaway K-League leaders were quick to show their attacking capabilities in a bright opening.

They thought they had taken a fourth minute lead when Lee Kuen-ho headed home from close range but the effort was ruled out for a push on Shu Kurata.

However, eight minutes later Jeonbuk's Brazilian Leonardo sent the keeper the wrong way with a low, rifled penalty after Daiki Niwa blocked a shot from Park Won-jae with his hands.

The hosts though, were quickly level in fortunate circumstances after Brazilian Patric was left free to tap in from close range even though two Gamba players were standing in offside positions as the Jeonbuk backline raced forward when the free kick was swung in.

Gamba struggled in front of goal before midfielder Kurata let fly with a powerful 75th minute long-range drive which was deflected cruelly into the corner of the Jeonbuk net.

With time running out Vera looked to have put Jeonbuk through with a strong header only for Yonekura's dramatic finale to crush the visitors. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore and Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ken Ferris)