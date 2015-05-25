May 25 Fabio Cannavaro expects his angry Guangzhou Evergrande players to overturn a first leg deficit against South Korean outfit Seongnam and book a place in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

The Chinese champions side conceded a 96th minute penalty from Kim Do-heon to lose 2-1 in the first leg in Korea last week and also had defender Li Xuepeng sent off midway through the second half.

"The players are angry and annoyed," the Italian World Cup-winner said.

"They are angry because it was a tough match and we had a red card and a penalty, but I trust they will use this anger in the second match when we play at home in Guangzhou.

"We scored an away goal and that is very important and we will look to prepare and we will see who passes to the next round."

The 2013 winners have failed to show the same free-flowing attacking approach as under previous coach Marcello Lippi, who retired last season.

Guangzhou are without a win in their last four AFC Champions League matches and conceded another late goal to draw 2-2 with cross town rivals R&F in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

Cannavaro, though, was backing on the customary noisy support at the Tianhe Stadium to sweep them to victory.

"In Europe you see this atmosphere; every game in our stadium is amazing," the former Juventus and Real Madrid defender said.

"The stadium is full, a lot of people with the red t-shirts, so the atmosphere will be totally different. It is important for the players as when they come to the stadium they are excited."

Seongnam are one of four South Korean sides looking for a quarter-final berth this week but the only one taking an advantage into the second leg.

K-League leaders Jeonbuk Motors are also in China to take on Beijing Guoan on Tuesday after last week's 1-1 draw at home.

Elsewhere Japanese duo Gamba Osaka and Kashiwa Reysol will be confident of progressing after securing three away goals each in first leg wins in Korea.

J-League champions Gamba, boasting a 3-1 advantage, look to finish off the job against FC Seoul on Wednesday, while Kashiwa face Suwon Bluewings on Tuesday with a 3-2 first leg lead. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)