June 17 Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal will have to play the home leg of their AFC Champions League quarter-final behind closed doors after they were punished for crowd trouble during the 3-0 win over Iran's Persepolis in the last 16.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said Hilal fans had thrown objects at opponents before the May 26 fixture, at halftime as the players went down the tunnel, and when forward Mehdi Taremi was sent off for the Iranians.

It was the second spectator conduct breach in a year for Hilal, invoking the ban for the August quarter-final fixture, the AFC said on Tuesday. The club were also fined $7,500.

The draw for the last eight will be made on Thursday.

Hilal's Saudi rivals Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr were also punished for crowd trouble during this season's Champions League.

Al-Ahli were hit with a $20,000 fine after fans threw missiles for over 10 minutes after their last 16 exit to Iranians Naft Tehran, while Al-Nassr were docked $10,000 after fans vented frustration following their final group defeat by Lekhwiya.

Persepolis were fined $18,000 after fans displayed political banners in the 1-0 win over Nassr in April and shone lasers in the eyes of the Saudi players.

The Tehran-based club were also fined $40,000 for displaying an "unauthorised shirt sponsor" on three occasions in this year's tournament. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)