Sept 27 Striker Lee Dong-gook scored four
second-half goals to help Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors thrash Cerezo
Osaka 6-1 on Tuesday and move into the last four of the Asian
Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.
In the semi-finals, Jeonbuk, 9-5 winners on aggregate, will
meet Al Ittihad who progressed 3-2 on aggregate despite a 1-0
defeat by Seoul FC in their second-leg match.
Fondly called 'lazy genius' by fans who expected him to
reach greater heights, the 32-year-old Lee headed in his first
goal from a corner in the 49th minute, after Eninho had given
the 2006 champions the halftime lead.
The 32-year-old former Middlesbrough striker was rewarded in
the 55th minute for trying his luck from 25 metres and scored
his third goal when his powerful volley was deflected into the
net by Osaka goalkeeper Kim Jin-hyeon.
Osaka substitute Rui Komatsu pulled back one goal but
Jeonbuk substitute Kim Dong-chan's 76th-minute header and Lee's
stoppage-time goal completed the rout.
Jeonbuk and Al Ittihad will meet in the two-leg semi-finals
on Oct. 19 and 26.
Former Colombian international Mauricio Molina raised
Seoul's hopes of making the semi-finals with an 85th-minute
strike but the Al Ittihad defence saw through the final minutes
to seal their last-four berth.
Qatar's Al Sadd will host Iran's Sepahan in Doha in
Wednesday's quarter-final, second-leg matches, while Korea's
Suwon Samsung Bluewings travel to Iran to play Zobahan.
Sepahan won the first leg 1-0 at home on Sept. 14 but the
result was overturned and Al Sadd were awarded a 3-0 victory
after the Iranian team were found to have fielded an ineligible
player.
The Zobahan-Suwon first-leg match ended 1-1.
