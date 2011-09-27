Sept 27 Striker Lee Dong-gook scored four second-half goals to help Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors thrash Cerezo Osaka 6-1 on Tuesday and move into the last four of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.

In the semi-finals, Jeonbuk, 9-5 winners on aggregate, will meet Al Ittihad who progressed 3-2 on aggregate despite a 1-0 defeat by Seoul FC in their second-leg match.

Fondly called 'lazy genius' by fans who expected him to reach greater heights, the 32-year-old Lee headed in his first goal from a corner in the 49th minute, after Eninho had given the 2006 champions the halftime lead.

The 32-year-old former Middlesbrough striker was rewarded in the 55th minute for trying his luck from 25 metres and scored his third goal when his powerful volley was deflected into the net by Osaka goalkeeper Kim Jin-hyeon.

Osaka substitute Rui Komatsu pulled back one goal but Jeonbuk substitute Kim Dong-chan's 76th-minute header and Lee's stoppage-time goal completed the rout.

Jeonbuk and Al Ittihad will meet in the two-leg semi-finals on Oct. 19 and 26.

Former Colombian international Mauricio Molina raised Seoul's hopes of making the semi-finals with an 85th-minute strike but the Al Ittihad defence saw through the final minutes to seal their last-four berth.

Qatar's Al Sadd will host Iran's Sepahan in Doha in Wednesday's quarter-final, second-leg matches, while Korea's Suwon Samsung Bluewings travel to Iran to play Zobahan.

Sepahan won the first leg 1-0 at home on Sept. 14 but the result was overturned and Al Sadd were awarded a 3-0 victory after the Iranian team were found to have fielded an ineligible player.

The Zobahan-Suwon first-leg match ended 1-1.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Clare Fallon)

