* Extra-time penalty sends Korea's Suwon through
* Qatar's Al Sadd advances despite 2-1 loss
Sept 28 Mato Neretljak converted an extra-time
penalty to give Korea's Suwon Samsung Bluewings a 2-1 win
against Iran's Zobahan and seal a last-four spot in the Asian
Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League on Wednesday.
Suwon will meet Qatar's Al Sadd, who overcame Iranian club
Sepahan 4-2 on aggregate in Doha, in the two-leg semi-finals on
Oct. 19 and 26.
Mohammad Ahmadi pulled down Stevica Ristic in the box to
gift Suwon a penalty in the first half of extra time. The foul
also earned him his second yellow card, after he had been shown
the first a minute before.
Neretljak made no mistake in converting from the spot to
give his side a 3-2 aggregate victory after the two sides had
been tied at 2-2 on aggregate after regulation time.
Zobahan, needing just a goalless draw at home after the 1-1
away draw, held the upper hand after Mohammad Ghazi gave them
the lead in the 50th minute but lost their way after Yang
Sang-min's header equalised for the visitors 13 minutes from
time.
In the day's other quarter-final, Al Sadd advanced against
Sepahan despite a 2-1 defeat at Sheik Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium,
winning 4-2 on aggregate.
Sepahan had won the first leg 1-0 at home but the result was
overturned and Al Sadd were awarded a 3-0 win after the Iranian
team were found to have fielded an ineligible player.
First-half goals from Emad Mohammed and Hassan Jafari gave
the visitors hope of a remarkable victory but Mamadou Niang's
85th-minute strike made sure that Al Sadd held on to their
first-leg advantage.
Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will take on Saudi Arabia's
Al Ittihad in the other semi-final.
