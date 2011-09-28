* Extra-time penalty sends Korea's Suwon through

* Qatar's Al Sadd advances despite 2-1 loss

Sept 28 Mato Neretljak converted an extra-time penalty to give Korea's Suwon Samsung Bluewings a 2-1 win against Iran's Zobahan and seal a last-four spot in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League on Wednesday.

Suwon will meet Qatar's Al Sadd, who overcame Iranian club Sepahan 4-2 on aggregate in Doha, in the two-leg semi-finals on Oct. 19 and 26.

Mohammad Ahmadi pulled down Stevica Ristic in the box to gift Suwon a penalty in the first half of extra time. The foul also earned him his second yellow card, after he had been shown the first a minute before.

Neretljak made no mistake in converting from the spot to give his side a 3-2 aggregate victory after the two sides had been tied at 2-2 on aggregate after regulation time.

Zobahan, needing just a goalless draw at home after the 1-1 away draw, held the upper hand after Mohammad Ghazi gave them the lead in the 50th minute but lost their way after Yang Sang-min's header equalised for the visitors 13 minutes from time.

In the day's other quarter-final, Al Sadd advanced against Sepahan despite a 2-1 defeat at Sheik Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, winning 4-2 on aggregate.

Sepahan had won the first leg 1-0 at home but the result was overturned and Al Sadd were awarded a 3-0 win after the Iranian team were found to have fielded an ineligible player.

First-half goals from Emad Mohammed and Hassan Jafari gave the visitors hope of a remarkable victory but Mamadou Niang's 85th-minute strike made sure that Al Sadd held on to their first-leg advantage.

Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will take on Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad in the other semi-final. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)