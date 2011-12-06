Dec 6 Champion clubs from South Korea, Japan and China were drawn together on Tuesday in the toughest of the eight groups for next year's Asian Champions League.

Korea's Jeonbuk Motors, who finished runners-up in last year's competition, were grouped with Kashiwa Reysol from Japan and Guangzhou Evergrande, the winners of the Chinese Super League, in group H following the draw in Kuala Lumpur.

Jeonbuk, the 2006 Asian champions who lost to Qatar's Al Sadd on penalties in the final last month, claimed their second K-League title in three years by defeating Ulsan Hyundai on Sunday.

Japan's Kashiwa, only promoted to the top flight at the start of the season, won their maiden J-League title on Saturday and will open their Club World Cup campaign against New Zealand's Auckland City on Thursday.

Guangzhou, whose Argentine player Dario Conca is one of the world's best-paid footballers, also won their maiden title in China last season.

Thailand's yet to be decided league champions will be the fourth team in group H.

Last year's semi-finalists, Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia who are bidding for their third title, were placed with Qatar's Al Arabi, Baniyas of the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor in group B.

Qatar's Al Sadd missed out on the chance of defending their title after they failed to qualify for 2012, finishing sixth in the country's league last season.

The group stages will kick off on March 6 and will be played in the home-and-away format. The two top teams from each group will advance to the round of 16.