GUANGZHOU, China Nov 9 Guangzhou Evergrande became the first Chinese winners of the AFC Champions League when they drew 1-1 with FC Seoul in the second leg on Saturday to prevail on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate tie.

Brazilian forward Elkeson opened the scoring for the Chinese champions in the 58th minute to send the majority of the red clad 58,000 capacity crowd at the Tianhe Stadium into raptures.

FC Seoul were back level four minutes later with their first chance of the game, Dejan Damjanovic firing home to make it a nervy finale but Guangzhou survived to deservedly take the title.

Guangzhou's victory means they will be Asia's representative at the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco next month. (Reporting by Bobby Yip, writing by Patrick Johnston/editing by Alan Baldwin)