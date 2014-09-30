SYDNEY, Sept 30 The goals have dried up for FC Seoul in their Asian Champions League campaign but coach Choi Yong-soo is adamant the floodgates can open in their tough semi-final second leg at the Western Sydney Wanderers on Wednesday.

Runners-up last year, Seoul were held to a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Seoul last week by the Tony Popovic-coached Wanderers who have marched to the brink of a fairytale final appearance in their maiden tournament despite the handicap of playing knockout rounds in their domestic off-season.

Seoul also ground out scoreless draws in their two previous quarter-final legs against the Pohang Steelers before advancing on penalties and will have to find their range at Parramatta Stadium, a daunting venue for visiting Australian teams let alone an Asian team coming off a 10-hour flight.

"The only thing I want to tell the players is to shoot more," Choi said. "Our squad has very good players and we can always score when we play away from home and we are better mentally when we are away.

"We can get the result we want in the game in Sydney.

"Our opponents will be at home, so they will think they have an advantage, but it will be the same for us. So we will prepare well and hope to have a good result.

"In football you need to score a goal to advance to the next round, but the most important thing is to not allow a goal, and if we wait and are patient, I know our players can score."

On the defensive side, Seoul will welcome back central defender Osmar Barba after the Spaniard missed the first leg due to suspension.

His return is timely, with the Wanderers set to bring back forwards Tomi Juric and Brendon Santalab, as well as utility player Shannon Cole, after the trio were suspended for the away leg.

Santalab has scored three goals in the tournament, including the Wanderers' first Champions League score in their 3-1 opening loss to Ulsan Hyundai at home and also the goal that booked their spot in the quarter-finals.

Juric also has three for the tournament and calmly slotted a penalty in a hostile atmosphere in southern China to knock out defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande in the quarter-finals.

Following the Ulsan reality check, the Wanderers have built an impressive record at home, winning their last four Asian encounters at a stadium famous for being packed with Australia's most vociferous soccer fans.

"We're always aggressive at home and we have a fantastic record there," coach Popovic said. "Our goal will be to win the game and we will go in with lots of confidence.

"We have shown in the AFC Champions League that our home record is very good and we believe we can take the next step and make the final."

The winners of the tie will play either Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal or Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the final. The Saudis won the first leg 3-0.

