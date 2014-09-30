(Adds quotes)

DUBAI, Sept 30 Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal are through to their first Asian Champions League (ACL) final, despite losing the away leg of their last-four encounter against Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates 2-1 on Tuesday.

Al Hilal, who went through 4-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-0, have been Asian champions twice before -- in 1991 and 2000 -- but the 2014 final will be their first since the competition was revamped as the ACL in 2002.

The Saudis had gone eight tournament matches without conceding and held a commanding first-leg advantage, yet fell behind to Al Ain after only 10 minutes.

South Korea's Lee Myung-Joo headed home from five metres from an Omar Abdulrahman free kick in a scintillating start to the match played in searing heat with pitch-side temperatures of 37 Celsius.

But Al Hilal, with Brazilian Thiago Neves orchestrating the midfield and Nasser al-Shamrani the attacking spearhead, countered with menace.

The away goal arrived in the 65th minute when Shamrani netted his 10th of the competition from close range, following an angled pass from substitute Nawaf al-Alabid, to delight the thousands of travelling Saudi supporters.

Asamoah Gyan, the tournament's top scorer with 12 goals in 11 games, and his diminutive foil Abdulrahman, were Al Ain's best hopes for turning the match around.

Abdulrahman's sumptuous though-ball released Gyan on goal on 39 minutes, but his first touch was too heavy and Al Hilal's keeper Abdullah Alsdairy smothered.

Gyan fluffed another couple of chances and then capped a miserable display when he was sent off on 70 minutes for a wild hack that did not go down well with most of the 25,000-capacity crowd at Hazza Bin Zayed stadium in Al Ain, an oasis town 160 kilometres inland from Dubai among the vast deserts of the UAE.

Jires Kembo-Ekoko tapped home to put Al Ain 2-1 ahead on the night on 78 minutes, restoring some pride, but Al Hilal's swift and neat passing ultimately proved decisive.

"I think our team needs a little bit more experience. Some of them are still young players, but I'm happy we reached the final with this team," Al Hilal coach Laurentiu Reghecampf, who took over in May, told reporters.

"For me reaching the ACL final was the target of the club."

The Riyadh club will now face either FC Seoul, last year's runners-up, or Western Sydney Wanderers, who play their second-leg in the Australian city on Wednesday, following a 0-0 draw in South Korea two weeks ago.

Al Ain coach Zlatko Dalic said afterwards that his team had faced a near-insurmountable task to qualify for the final following the first-leg defeat in Riyadh.

"We scored an early goal but to beat Hilal you need to take any chance you get," he told reporters.

"Before I thought if we concede a goal we will be finished because it's not possible to score five." (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Toby Davis)