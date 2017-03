SYDNEY Oct 25 A goal from second-half subtitute Tomi Juric gave Western Sydney Wanderers a 1-0 victory over Al-Hilal in the first leg of the Asian Champions League final at Parramatta Stadium on Saturday.

Wanderers, aiming to become the first Australian team to win Asia's biggest club prize in their maiden campaign, were under the cosh for the first hour of the match until the Socceroos striker Juric came on for Brendon Santalab.

Four minutes later, he got ahead of his marker and thumped the ball under Al-Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Sudairy and into the net, sending three quarters of the 20,000 crowd into raptures.

Twice Asian champions Al-Hilal will host the second leg at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh next Saturday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)