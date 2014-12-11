KUALA LUMPUR Dec 11 AFC Champions League winners Western Sydney Wanderers will face an early repeat of their bad-tempered quarter-final win over Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande after the two were grouped together for next year's tournament on Thursday.

The fledgling Australian outfit prevailed on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate draw when the two met in August, a tie which led to nine separate disciplinary sanctions by the Asian Football Confederation after red cards and ugly scenes from the coaching bench.

Wanderers coach Tony Popovic was given a two-game ban for "offensive behaviour" while recently retired Guangzhou coach Marcello Lippi was given a three-match ban for angrily confronting the referee who sent off Gao Lin and Zhang Linpeng in the 1-0 first leg loss in Sydney.

Sydney went on to become the first Australian winners of Asia's flagship club tournament, succeeding Guangzhou, now under the management of Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro.

The two were drawn in Group H, alongside either Urawa Red Diamonds or Kashima Antlers from Japan.

South Korean side FC Seoul, who Sydney beat in the semis en route to the title, could also join them in the four team pool if they come through one of eight playoff ties scheduled for February which will complete the 32-team group stage lineup.

Group G will also feature a Japan-Australia match-up with Brisbane Roar facing either Urawa or Kashima, along with South Korean league runners-up Suwon Bluewings.

Group F sees Japanese and Thai champions meeting, with Gamba Osaka drawn alongside Buriram United and Korean FA Cup winners Seongnam FC in a more favourable pool for the J-League side.

In the West Asian section of the draw, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia, who Sydney beat in the final last month, were drawn in Group C alongside Iranian champions Foolad Khuzesta and Uzbek FA Cup winners Lokomotiv Tashkent.

While Saudi champions Nassr and Qatari Stars League winners Lekhwiya were drawn in Group A alongside Iranian runners-up Persepolis in another tough looking pool. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)