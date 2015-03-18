March 18 Holders Western Sydney Wanderers remained second in Group H after settling for a goalless draw at FC Seoul in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

The rigour of playing seven matches in three weeks before flying to Seoul was evident in Sydney's display as they wasted several second half opportunities against the side they beat in last year's semi-finals.

Romeo Castelen fired wide, Labinot Haliti rattled the bar and Kerem Bulut squandered chances as Western Sydney remained in second place level on four points with FC Seoul and two points behind Guangzhou Evergrande halfway through the group stage.

In Wednesday's other Australia v South Korea contest, Brisbane Roar midfielder Devante Clut struck twice to secure a 3-3 draw against Suwon Bluewings in a Group G match at the Robina Stadium, Queensland.

Teenage forward Brandon Borrello and Clut gave Brisbane a 2-0 lead after 22 minutes but Seo Jung-jin's double and Jong Tae-se's header saw the visitors grab the lead.

Clut scored a brilliant equaliser with 10 minutes to go as Brisbane, level on four points with second-placed Suwon, stayed alive in the battle to grab one of the two qualifying berths.

Beijing Guoan lead the Group G standings on nine points. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ken Ferris)