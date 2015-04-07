April 7 Bottom-placed Kashima Antlers stunned Group H leaders Guangzhou Evergrande 2-1 while defending champions Western Sydney Wanderers and FC Seoul remained level on points after drawing 1-1 in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Substitute Hiroyuki Takasaki's header from the last kick of the game snapped Antlers' hat-trick of defeats in the group and ended Guangzhou's unbeaten run even though the 2013 champions still top the standings with nine points.

Yasushi Endo coolly converted a 19th-minute penalty to put the hosts ahead before Elkeson cancelled it out with a 74th- minute equaliser.

In Sydney, Go Yo-han's late strike secured FC Seoul a 1-1 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers and both sides remained four points behind Guangzhou.

Kerem Bulut struck in the 12th minute from the edge of the penalty area to put Wanderers ahead but the hosts could not score again despite their territorial dominance.

Seoul made a strong comeback in the second half and Go scored after right back Cha Du-ri burst down the flank and sent in a low cross. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)