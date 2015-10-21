Oct 21 Guangzhou Evergrande advanced to the Asian Champions League final 2-1 on aggregate after comfortably holding Japanese champions Gamba Osaka to a goalless draw in their semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

The Chinese outfit will play Emiratis Al-Ahli in the two legged final next month after the Dubai club edged Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal 4-3 on aggregate following a dramatic second leg in Dubai on Tuesday.

While Al Ahli will contest a first final, it will be a second for Guangzhou after they won the biggest prize in Asian club football in 2013.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's Guangzhou side are sure to face a sterner examination from the Al-Ahli than they faced in Osaka on Wednesday, with Gamba, the last Japanese winners of the tournament in 2008, surprisingly flat.

The Japanese opted to leave top scorer Takashi Usami on the bench for the second leg and despite bossing possession in the opening period it was the visitors who looked more dangerous on the counter.

Elkeson and Ricardo Goulart had the best of the chances for Guangzhou, who could afford to leave Brazil international Robinho out of their ACL squad.

Brazilian forward Elkeson had a great chance to break the deadlock when he was sent clear in the 52nd minute but his right foot shot just sailed over the cross bar.

Guangzhou midfielder Paulinho was perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty after handling a corner but the Chinese were otherwise efficient in smothering the hosts.

Gamba boss Kenta Hasegawa eventually brought on Usami to partner Brazilian striker Patric in attack with 30 minutes remaining.

The former Bayern Munich forward was able to fashion a couple of half chances and showed some neat touches but the Chinese survived to make another final. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Pritha Sarkar)