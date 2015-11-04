DUBAI Nov 4 Emiratis Al-Ahli are targeting a rare clean sheet when they host Chinese champions Guangzhou Evegrande in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final on Saturday.

Al-Ahli's route to a first ACL final has been built on the attacking threats posed by Brazilian duo Everton Ribeiro and Lima as well as UAE international Ahmed Khalil, who have combined to score six of their last seven goals.

Coach Cosmin Olaroiu, though, wants his side to avoid conceding an away goal, something they have managed to do in only two of their six matches at home in the tournament.

"The most important thing for me in this type of game is not to concede a goal at home, this will make a lot of complications," the Romanian said on Wednesday.

"But in the same way, we are looking forward to winning the game and doing as much as we can not to concede too many."

Ahli reached the final by beating Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal 4-3 on aggregate after a last gasp winner in the second leg in Dubai by Kwon Kyung-won.

The Saudis have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn the defeat arguing Al-Ahli fielded an ineligible player in Oussama Assaidi. They asked CAS to investigate after the Asian Football Confederation twice dismissed the claim.

Olariou was just focussing on a surprise final.

"We feel good because we have to play a game that everyone wants to play in," the former Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal boss added.

"We don't have any pressure, we are just enjoying being here. When we started our target was to pass the group for the first time in the history of the club.

"Then we fixed the target of getting past Al-Ain and into the quarter-final, and then the semi-final, and now we are here and hope to win the trophy."

They face a formidable task in Luiz Felipe Scolari's Guangzhou side, who won a fifth straight Chinese Super League title on Saturday and boast tournament top scorer Ricardo Goulart and Brazilian compatriot Elkeson in their attacking ranks.

But the 2013 ACL winners will be without suspended South Korea centreback Kim Young-gwon for the match at Rashid Stadium. Olaroiu was optimistic his side could surprise again ahead of the second leg in China on Nov. 21.

"I have confidence in all my team and all my players," he said. "It is important to play a good game and for everyone to enjoy and for everyone to look forward to the AFC Champions League final."