Nov 21 China's Guangzhou Evergrande won their second Asian Champions League title in three years when they beat Emiratis Al-Ahli 1-0 at home on Saturday to prevail by the same score on aggregate.

Brazilian Elkeson, who scored in both legs of the 2013 final against FC Seoul, notched up the only goal in the 54th minute of the second leg at a sold-out Tianhe Stadium for the five-times Chinese champions.

Al-Ahli, competing in the final for the first time, were on the back foot for much of the contest and were reduced to 10 men 12 minutes later when defender Salmin Khamis was sent off for stepping on Zheng Long.

Guangzhou, coached by Brazilian World Cup winner Luiz Felipe Scolari, will now represent Asia in next month's FIFA Club World Cup in Japan. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Clare Fallon)