MELBOURNE May 3 First-half goals from Besart Berisha and Archie Thompson powered Melbourne Victory to a 2-1 win over Japan's Gamba Osaka on Tuesday, paving the way for the club to progress to the knockout stages of the Asian Champions League for the first time.

Melbourne joined Shanghai SIPG from Group G in the last 16. South Korea's Suwon Samsung Bluewings's 3-0 win over Shanghai, who finished top of the group, was not enough to ensure progression.

Melbourne survived some nervous moments in the closing stages to hold on to claim the runner-up spot ahead of the Bluewings having scored a crucial away goal in the 1-1 draw against them.

Berisha gave the hosts the lead from the spot after Oliver Bozanic's shot struck the hand of Shun Nagasawa in the box and Thomson, who will leave the club at the end of the campaign, doubled the lead three minutes later by turning in Kosta Barbarouses' cross at the far post.

The Melbourne club dominated the first half against Gamba, who had left numerous first-team players back home after being ruled out of contention.

The Japanese side put the hosts under pressure in the second half after deciding to take a more attacking approach and pulled a goal back with six minutes remaining as Brazilian Ademilson bundled the ball home from a corner.

Coach Kevin Muscat lauded his team for making the knockouts at their fifth attempt.

"Considering we've had five attempts... that joy is overriding trying to analyse the performance," Muscat said. "It's great for the football club. We've managed to create some history."

Forward Kim Gun-hee scored a brace and Min Sang-gi added another for two-time Asian champions Suwon at home against the Chinese club who also rested a few players having already secured passage to the next round.

The K-League club, whose hopes depended on a draw or a defeat for Melbourne, finished on nine points in their group, tied with Australian club, and three points behind Shanghai.

Defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande, who were already out of reckoning, bowed out with a 1-0 win at home against Sydney FC in Group H with Gao Lin scoring in only the second minute from a first-time volley.

But the loss did not dampen Sydney's prospects as they still finished as group leaders with Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds drawing 1-1 at home against Korea's Pohang Steelers.

Urawa, with nine points, were the second team to advance from the group after finishing one point behind Sydney. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Pritha Sarkar)