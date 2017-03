RIYADH Nov 1 Western Sydney Wanderers became the first Australian winners of the AFC Champions League after they withstood an onslaught from Al Hilal to prevail 1-0 on aggregate after a goalless draw in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Al Hilal dominated at the King Fahd International Stadium but wasted some fantastic chances as the fledgling Wanderers, only founded in 2012, somehow held out to complete a remarkable triumph in their debut continental campaign.

The Wanderers, who won the first leg in Sydney 1-0 last week despite waves of Al Hilal pressure, will be Asia's representatives at next month's FIFA Club World Cup.