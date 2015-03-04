SYDNEY, March 4 Guangzhou Evergrande striker Ricardo Goulart justified his staggering price tag by scoring a hat-trick for the Chinese champions in their 3-2 win at holders Western Sydney Wanderers in their AFC Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Brazilian, who joined the big-spending Chinese Super League winners in January for a record fee of 15 million euros ($16.70 million), scored in the 19th minute and then netted twice more in the second half to give Guangzhou their second win in Group H.

Iacopo La Rocca found the equaliser in the 57th minute for the hosts but Goulart, who also scored the only goal for the 2013 champions last week in a 1-0 win over FC Seoul, put the Chinese side in front a minute later.

The Wanderers paid for their lapse in concentration as the Brazilian tapped in after being set up by Gao Lin. The duo combined again to put Guangzhou, coached by Italy's World Cup winning captain Fabio Cannavaro, up 3-1 in the 64th minute.

"He had a very good performance today scoring three goals," Cannavaro said of Goulart. "But it's only his second champions league match so he will continue to improve."

Guangzhou lost goalkeeper Zeng Cheng with a suspected broken cheekbone after a head clash with a team mate and the long delay due to the incident resulted in 17 minutes of extra time.

Substitute Romeo Castelen pulled a goal back for the Wanderers in the fifth minute of stoppage time to boost hopes of a last-ditch equaliser but Guangzhou held on for their second straight win and climbed up to the top of their group.

At the Saitama Stadium, Brandon Borrello scored in the second minute of their match against 10-man Urawa Red Diamonds to hand Australian champions Brisbane Roar a 1-0 win, their first in the Asian Champions League.

Centre back Daisuke Nasu was given his marching orders after he brought down striker Andrija Kaluderovic in the 51st minute and the Australian side held on for three points after their opening loss at home last week to Beijing Guoan in Group G.

A single goal from Kim Jin-kyu in the 66th minute also separated FC Seoul against Japan's Kashima Antlers as the Korean side got their first win of the campaign after a defeat at Guangzhou in their first match.

($1 = 0.6521 pounds)

($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai, editing by Pritha Sarkar)