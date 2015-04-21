SYDNEY, April 21 Western Sydney Wanderers' AFC Champions League title defence suffered a body blow after Mu Kanazaki's injury-time strike secured Kashima Antlers a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

In a replay of the 2013 final, Guangzhou Evergrande played out a goalless draw with hosts FC Seoul in another Group H match to secure a place in the knockout stage.

Nikita Rukavytsya's strike midway through the first half put the Wanderers ahead in the crunch match which went ahead despite strong winds and heavy rain battering Sydney's Parramatta Stadium.

The seven-times Japanese champions hit back in the second half, first equalising through Shoma Doi before Kanazaki stunned the 5000-odd home crowd who watched their team slump to the bottom of the group.

Kashima defender Naomichi Ueda's fumble allowed Rukavytsya to slot home the first goal but the Japanese dominated the second half, mounting frequent attacks.

Doi equalised for them when he controlled a ball inside the box with his right foot and finding no team mate around, curled his left-footer past the goalkeeper.

In the stoppage time, Kanazaki sprinted to meet Shuto Yamamoto's perfect cross from the left-wing to score the winner and lift Kashima level on six points with second placed FC Seoul.

To advance to the last 16, the Wanderers, who have five points, must beat Guangzhou (10 points) next month, and hope Kashima draw with Seoul in the other match. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar)