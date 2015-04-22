April 22 Japanese club Kashiwa Reysol booked a place in the last 16 of the AFC Champions League with a match to spare with a 3-2 home win over Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea on Wednesday.

The Group E teams were level on eight points going into the match but the hosts raced into a 3-0 halftime lead thanks to Kosuke Taketomi's double after Brazilian Eduardo had opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

K-League Classic champions Jeonbuk, who had recalled eight players to their side, fought back late in the second half with captain Lee Dong-Gook scoring twice but Kashiwa withstood the assault to reach the knockout stage.

Jeonbuk Lee's first goal was the most spectacular of the five as he headed a cross from the right into the air before netting with a fine overhead kick from 15 metres.

Korea's Seongnam FC beat Buriram United 2-1 to top Group F with 10 points, three ahead of the Thai side, after Kim Do-heon converted a penalty before Nam Jae-joon headed the second goal.

Buriram's Brazilian striker Diogo reduced the arrears with a second-half strike but the win means a point for Seongnam at Gamba Osaka next month will guarantee a place in the next round.

China's Guangzhou Evergrande, South Korea's Suwon Bluewings, 2011 champions Al Sadd of Qatar plus Saudi Arabian duo Al Hilal and Al Ahli have also reached the last 16 with a match to spare.

The top two in each group qualify for the knockout stage. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ken Ferris)