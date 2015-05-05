May 5 Colombian Mauricio Molina netted a stoppage-time winner as FC Seoul claimed a dramatic 3-2 win at Kashima Antlers to advance to the knockout stage of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Seoul's win also ended Western Sydney Wanderers' title defence despite the Australian club's 2-0 win at Group H leaders Guangzhou Evergrande.

The Chinese club finished on 10 points with Seoul on nine as the 2013 finalists advanced to the round of 16.

Coming into the match level on six points each, Shuhei Akasaki gave Kashima the lead in the eighth minute before Lee Woong-hee and Osmar Barba put the visitors ahead.

The hosts equalised through captain Gaku Shibasaki in the 79th minute and the match looked headed for a draw, which would have put Western Sydney through, but substitute Molina's strike in the first minute of stoppage time sealed it for the Koreans.

Mark Bridge and Tomi Juric scored in each half for the holders against the Chinese champions in wet conditions but they had to be content with third spot on eight points.

In Group G, South Korea's Suwon Bluewings failed to convert their chances to be held 1-1 at home by China's Beijing Guoan but both sides advanced to the knockout stage.

The sides finished on 11 points in Group G with the same goal difference but Beijing secured top spot having won their home fixture 1-0.

Beijing took the lead in the 24th minute through Montenegrin striker Dejan Damjanovic but the home side responded within a minute with an equaliser from Brazilian midfielder Leo.

Leo had the chance to put his side ahead but his shot hit the inside of the post and fellow Brazilian Kaio struck the near post from the rebound.

In another Group G match, J League leaders Urawa Red Diamonds picked up their first win, 2-1 at Australia's Brisbane Roar, who needed at least a win to stay in contention.

The Australian team finished on seven points with the Japanese side bottom on four. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)