Sept 15 China's Guangzhou Evergrande booked their place in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday after holding Japan's Kashiwa Reysol to a 1-1 draw.

Holding a 3-1 advantage from last month's first leg, the four-time Chinese Super League champions sealed a 4-2 aggregate win but not before some anxious moments.

Kashiwa led 1-0 in the second leg after just 13 minutes at the Tianhe Sport Centre Stadium when Brazilian striker Cristiano scored from a header.

But Guangzhou equalised 15 minutes before halftime when midfielder Huang Bowen unleashed a spectacular volley into the top corner of the net with no more goals coming in the match.

Guangzhou are bidding to win the AFC Champions League for the second time after triumphing in 2013.

They will face either Gamba Osaka or Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of South Korea in the semi-final for East Asian teams. The two teams, who meet in Japan on Wednesday, played out a scoreless draw in the opening leg.

In West Asia, Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal led Qatari champions Lekhwiya 4-1 heading into their quarter-final on Tuesday.

The last quarter-final takes place on Wednesday between Iran's Naft Tehran and Al-Ahli, of United Arab Emirates. Al-Ahli won the first leg 1-0. (Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Pritha Sarkar)