June 9 The Asian Champions League quarter-final draw announced on Thursday pits bookmakers' favourites Shanghai SIPG, managed by former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, against South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors, who won the trophy in 2006.

FC Seoul, the other South Korean team in the last eight, have been drawn against China's Shandong Luneng, who edged past Sydney FC in the previous round and announced former Bayern Munich boss Felix Magath as their new coach this week.

Abu Dhabi's Al Ain, champions in 2003, take on Uzbekistan's Lokomotiv, while El Jaish, who beat Lekhwiya in an all-Qatari clash in the last 16, have been drawn against first-time quarter-finalists Al-Nasr.

Eriksson's Shanghai, who needed a stoppage time strike to edge out FC Tokyo on away goals to progress, will have their work cut out against free-scoring Jeonbuk, who have netted 16 goals in the tournament so far, one less than Seoul.

Shanghai host Jeobunk in the first leg on Aug. 23.

Seoul needed penalties to get past Urawa Red Diamonds in the previous round and will hope the tournament's top scorer with 11 goals, Carlos Adriano, will continue his fine form when they host Shandong in the first leg on Aug. 24.

Al Ain will need to breach the tightest defence once again, having knocked out Zob Ahan in the round of 16, when they face Lokomotiv, who have conceded just four times so far.

El Jaish will bank on talismanic strike duo Hamed-Allah Abderrazzaq and Romarinho Ricardo, who have scored 10 of the club's 12 goals in the competition, to end Al-Nasr's Champions League dreams. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)