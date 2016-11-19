SEOUL Nov 18 Leonardo scored twice in seven minutes as South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors came from behind to beat Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in the first leg of the Asian Champions League final on Saturday.

The Brazilian forward lashed home an equaliser from outside the box in the 70th minute and converted a penalty to take his tally for the competition to 10 goals and give the 2006 champions a hard-earned victory at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

Colombian winger Danilo Asprilla had given Al Ain the lead in the 63rd minute, which ensured the Emiratis would at least take an away goal back to their Garden City home for the second leg on Nov. 26.

Jeonbuk had the better of the early exchanges but Al Ain, the inaugural Asian Champions League winners in 2003, gradually worked their way into the match to present threats of their own in a tight first half.

Al Ain playmaker Omar Abdulrahman had a chance to break the deadlock in the 55th minute but, after beating two defenders, watched his fierce shot pushed over the bar one-handed by Jeonbuk goalkeeper Kwoun Sun-tae.

The talented UAE midfielder turned provider for Asprilla's goal eight minutes later, the Colombian taking a touch before swinging his left foot at the ball on the half volley and sending it flying into the net.

The lead did not last long, however, and seven minutes later Leonardo cut inside on the edge of the box and unleashed a piledriver of a shot past Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa.

When UAE central defender Mohanad Salem dragged down Kim Shin-wook in the box in the 77th minute, Leonardo stepped up and calmly sent Eisa the wrong way.

Al Ain, looking to give West Asia its first continental title since Qatar's Al Sadd beat Jeonbuk on penalties in 2011, pressed for an equaliser but Ismail Ahmed headed wide from a corner in stoppage time. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Ed Osmond)