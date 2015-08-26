Aug 26 Japanese champions Gamba Osaka successfully stifled the attacking flair of Jeonbuk Motors to grab a goalless draw in a drab first leg of their Asian Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

South Korean champions Jeonbuk dominated proceedings at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium but struggled to create clear cut chances against a well-drilled if blunt Gamba side, who will host the second leg on Sept. 16.

Park Won-jae spurned the best chance to break the deadlock when he was sent clear by substitute Luiz Henrique in the 66th minute but the defender horribly skewed his shot wide. Striker Lee Dong-gook was unable to turn in the Park mis-hit after a full-stretched lunge at the back post.

Talisman striker Lee also came close to a goal with a header just before halftime for the 2006 ACL champions but his flicked near post effort sailed just wide.

Gamba, struggling in eighth place in the J-League having won a domestic treble last term, failed to have a shot in the first period but the introduction of Shu Kurata at the break sparked some attacking verve for the 2008 champions.

Striker Patric swivelled and fired a low shot just wide in the 58th minute, while Hiroyuki Abe blew a great counter attack opportunity when his poor cross, which should have put the Brazilian in on goal, was cut out.

Further substitutions helped open up the game but Jeonbuk remained the dominant force with the lively Leonardo warming the hands of Gamba goalkeeper Masaaki Higashiguchi with a long range drive.

Jeonbuk, on course to defend the K-League title as they boast a seven-point lead over Suwon Bluewings, felt aggrieved they weren't awarded a late penalty after defender Keisuke Iwashita clearly pulled back Lee as he shaped to shoot.

But Gamba, marshalled by 37-year-old Tomokazu Myojoin in place of suspended centre-half Yasuyuki Konno, held out.

The Japanese, though, will have to do without forward Takashi Usami in the second leg after the he picked up another yellow card and one match suspension.

The winners of the tie will advance to the last four and a clash with either Guangzhou Evergrande or Kashiwa Reysol with the Chinese holding a 3-1 advantage after the first leg in Japan on Tuesday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)