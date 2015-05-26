* Kobayashi strike sends Kashiwa through

* Suwon win on the night but go out (Adds quotes)

May 26 J-League strugglers Kashiwa Reysol crept into the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League on away goals following their 2-1 defeat at home by Suwon Bluewings on Tuesday.

The Japanese were red hot favourites to advance after a 3-2 win in South Korea last week but Suwon were allowed to take control of the tie when North Korean striker Jong Tae-se and defender Koo Ja-ryong put them 2-0 up on the night.

However, Yusuke Kobayashi smashed home a 65th minute goal to send the 2013 semi-finalists through to their second last eight appearance on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw.

"We got through over the two games and I'm both happy and relieved," Kashiwa manager Tatsuma Yoshida was quoted as saying by Kyodo.

Suwon, who won back-to-back Asian titles from 2001, were one of four Korean sides looking to reach the last eight but their hopes were hit early when influential skipper Yeom Ki-hoon was forced off with a rib problem in the 15th minute.

Yeom handed the captain's armband to Jong and the inspired North Korean fired the visitors into a 26th minute lead after unleashing a powerful right foot shot from the edge of the area.

The goal failed to draw a reaction from the hosts who were struggling to get forward and unable to construct passing moves under solid Suwon pressing.

KASHIWA SNAP

The slackness looked like proving costly when defender Koo Ja-ryong smacked home at the second attempt from close range in the 54th minute after Kashiwa failed to clear a corner.

The goal put Suwon ahead in the tie for the first time since Yeom had given them a second minute lead in the opening leg but it eventually snapped Kashiwa into gear.

Brazilian forward pair Cristiano and Leandro were beginning to come into the game and they finally tested Suwon goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong before Kobayashi grabbed the vital goal in the 65th minute.

Leandro dribbled around Jung but his shot was blocked by a Suwon defender only to fall to the feet of the 20-year-old midfielder who smacked the ball high into the roof of the net through a crowded penalty area.

Kashiwa face a wait for their next Champions League tie with the quarter-finals not taking place until late August, giving them time to improve on their 14th place in the 18-team J-League.

"Things have been up and down for us in the J-League but we are competing hard in the ACL," Yoshida added.

"Advancing in the tournament can give the players something extra, a belief that we can keep going further. That is the power of this tournament." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Ken Ferris)