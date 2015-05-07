(fixes name in third paragraph)

May 7 Former Uruguay international Fabian Estoyanoff has been fined half of his salary by Saudi club Al Nassr after attacking South Korean Nam Tae-hee following their 3-1 home defeat in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

The loss to Qatari champions Lekhwiya meant the Saudis missed out on the knockout stages of the continental tournament.

Estoyanoff could be seen chasing after attacking playmaker Nam, who scored the second and won a penalty for the third goal, down the tunnel.

The South American grabbed Lee from behind and threw punches before being dragged away. Lee appeared stunned and held his face after the incident.

"Fifty percent will be deducted from Fabian Estoyanoff's salary until the end of the season due to assaulting a player from the guest team," Al Nassr posted on Twitter.

"Such behaviour shall never be tolerated. It doesn't represent the good moral & sportsmanship of #ALNASSR players, staff, or fans."

Estoyanoff, 32, could also face further sanctions from the Asian Football Confederation for the incident, which was captured on television. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Nick Mulvenney)