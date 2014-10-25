SYDNEY Oct 25 Western Sydney Wanderers coach Tony Popovic was worried when his team was under cosh from Al-Hilal for a hour of the first leg of the Asian Champions League final on Saturday but is confident they can win the trophy after coming away with a 1-0 win.

Substitute striker Tomi Juric scored the goal with the home side's first shot on target in the 64th minute, keeping alive their hopes of becoming the first Australian side to win Asia's biggest club prize.

The twice Asian champion visitors had dominated at Parramatta Stadium up to that point, though, and Popovic paid tribute to the way his players weathered the storm.

"We were concerned, of course we were, it's a credit to the players," he told reporters.

"They were nervous and we lacked that bit of composure but in adversity in the first half they didn't throw it away and they didn't lose their structure and that was very pleasing.

"We started pressing them a little higher and they gave a few balls away under pressure and we seemed to get more as the game went on."

Wanderers have beaten reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande and last season's finalists FC Seoul over two legs in the semi-finals and quarter-finals of their maiden continental campaign.

Securing a slender lead in the first leg against a third Asian powerhouse served both sides notice that his team were genuine contenders for the title, Popovic said.

"We have shown we can score away from home and this result has filled us with confidence," he added.

"We have to recover well and we're in for a tough battle next week, but they're going home tonight knowing they're up against a very tough opponent who can win the title over there.

"The stadium will be full, supporting their team and we expect that. But we have played tough matches and we have a lot of experience from playing against Guangzhou and Seoul and we can draw on that experience."

Al-Hilal's Romanian coach Laurentiu Reghecampf said he thought the crowd at the King Fahd Stadium for the second leg in Riyadh next week would spur his players on to a third Asian title.

"I'm sure after six days when we play the next game my team is going to win," he said.

"We are going to see what the atmosphere will be in Riyadh. They wait for us, 65,000 people and for them, and for all the fans we are going to try to win and do a good game."

Reghecampf rued his side's profligacy in front of goal but was confident they could score "two or three goals" in the second leg in the Saudi capital.

"In the second half we had three or four chances. We have to put the ball inside the goal," he added.

"In the second game we will have power and we're going to change the result.

"I'm sure we are going to do that and the players are going to score to win the cup."

The two coaches disagreed on the quality of the only goal, Reghecampf suggesting his team were unlucky to concede when Juric got in front of his marker to score from Antony Golec's cross.

Popovic, though, was effusive.

"In any game in the world that was a great goal and I'm very proud of him," he said. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)