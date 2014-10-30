Oct 30 Western Sydney Wanderers need only to address a few minor issues and maintain their rock solid self belief against Al Hilal on Saturday to emerge as the first Australian champions of Asia, said defender Antony Golec.

The 24-year-old delivered an inch-perfect cross for substitute Tomi Juric to net the only goal in last weekend's Asian Champions League first leg against the Saudi side, who dominated the contest at the Parramatta Stadium.

"It wasn't our best game, but it wasn't our worst, and to get a clean sheet was fantastic and something we wanted -- to prevent them from scoring a goal at our home," said Golec.

"We will have to tweak a few things from the last game and now we have played against them we know a lot more about them and we are familiar with them.

"So for us it is just fix the little things, and as long as we are mentally tough and we are strong, we have that belief nothing can stand in our way," said the full-back.

Tony Popovic's side arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday after a gruelling journey and were relieved to find that the heat was not as bad as they had feared.

"It was a long flight, and with the two flights and the bus ride it was 16 and a half hours, but that does not worry us as we are mentally tough," said Golec.

"It is not too hot here compared to when we were in Dubai about a month ago when it was 40 degrees and we were training in that, so we are prepared for anything that can happen.

"We have similar weather in Australia and we have been around for a long time playing in Australia, so for us it is just mentally knowing that we have been through 40 or 50 degrees in training and we can get through it here."

Western Sydney failed to win any of their last three away matches in the Champions League but Golec was confident they would not be on the losing side on Saturday.

"Having the win and a one-goal advantage means we are ahead on aggregate and we have to take a lot of positives from that," he added.

"We know it is going to be hard, but we are going to work hard to get it." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)