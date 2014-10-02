SYDNEY Oct 2 The Western Sydney Wanderers' AFC Champions League fairytale has turned into an epic with their advance to the final of the continental club championship but coach Tony Popovic will not be content with anything less than a first trophy for Australia.

The Wanderers booked their place in the final with powerful Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal courtesy of an impressive 2-0 second leg win over FC Seoul on Wednesday and will bid to become the first Australian team to win the tournament.

Popovic described the win at their home Parramatta Stadium as the finest of the new team's short history and was still buzzing when facing reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

"On reflection, a fantastic result and performance," he said.

"When you think of the whole campaign it's been a great journey. It's not over yet and we don't want it to end now, we want to win it.

"We obviously have a chance to lift the silverware. No time to really celebrate but you reflect on it."

The Wanderers' feat has been all the more impressive, given the club has had to play much of the campaign during the A-League off-season and were only formed in 2012 after a rival domestic team had their license revoked.

Al Hilal will offer a stern test for the Wanderers, but the Sydney team have shown huge resilience against the continent's richest and most powerful clubs, having knocked out Japanese champions San Frecce Hiroshima and holders Guangzhou Evergrande in the quarter-finals.

"We know who we're up against it," said Popovic. "They've won it twice, lost (the final) twice and that's a fantastic result in this competition.

"It will be tough but we suspect it will be tough for them also."

The Wanderers host the Saudis in the first leg of the final in Oct. 25, with the second in Riyadh on Nov. 1.

The matches will force a reschedule of the A-League fixtures and place additional strain on the Wanderers' domestic ambitions further down the season.

A-League boss Damien de Bohun said the club would just have to wear it.

"Obviously Western Sydney will end up with a big workload but that's just what comes with success," he told Australian Associated Press on Thursday.

The first leg of the final could also be moved from the suburban 22,000-seat Parramatta Stadium to the larger Sydney Football Stadium.

Renowned for packing in Australia's most vociferous soccer fans, the loss of the home venue would be a blow for the Wanderers who have turned it into a fortress throughout the Asian campaign.

"Our preference of course is to stay at Parramatta but if the AFC decides otherwise and it get taken out of our hands we'll play wherever we have to," said Popovic. (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)