SYDNEY Oct 23 Little more than two years ago Western Sydney Wanderers had three members of staff and were being run out of a suburban kitchen. This weekend they play for the biggest prize in Asian football.

The fairytale rise of the club has been little short of extraordinary and the Asian Champions League final against Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal could provide a triumphant climax -- to the opening chapters at least.

Coach Tony Popovic, the third man on board, has already led Wanderers to the Australian championship game in their first two A-League seasons but they came up just short on both occasions.

"It does need a happy ending, yeah," Popovic told Reuters this week during a break from preparing his team for Saturday's final first leg at their Parramatta Stadium fortress.

"Well, I wouldn't say happy ending, I'd say 'happy result' for all the hard work that everyone has put in for a little over two years.

"This is the ultimate prize and we can feel it, we know we're close, we're two games away from being the best team in Asia."

Thrown together as an expansion team after the demise of Gold Coast United, Wanderers tapped into the one market in Australia where soccer, so often overshadowed by other football codes, has always been a major player.

The sprawling western suburbs are home to the majority of Sydney's population and have been the spawning ground for the best of Australian football talent, including the likes of Harry Kewell and Tim Cahill.

The club has attracted a passionate following by also tapping into a sense of local identity and pride in a way that Sydney FC, their more established rivals based in the more prosperous east of the city, never could.

SECOND RATE

"Western Sydney has been under-represented in a number of areas, whether it be infrastructure or facilities," said chief executive John Tsatsimas, around whose kitchen table the club was put together.

"For want of a better term, they've been considered second rate in a number of areas for a long period of time. This club elevates their esteem, their position on a national stage and now on a global stage."

That was part of the attraction for Popovic when he was first approached to take on the job when he was an assistant coach in England with Crystal Palace.

"I didn't think much of it at the time," the former Socceroos defender said.

"And then I got another phone call a little while later and ... it had me thinking. You know I'm from the west and having the opportunity to start a club from scratch was probably the biggest motivator for me.

"I felt that we needed to get a staff in place that matched the ambitions and the vision that I had.

"And from there we would put together a competitive team. It's a very multicultural area and we wanted them to be proud of their team and know that the players on the field would give their all every week."

Popovic's rag-tag bag of out-of-contract players topped off by Japanese marquee player Shinji Ono failed to score in their first three games in the 2012-13 season before upsetting reigning champions Brisbane Roar 1-0 away in their fourth.

"To do it against Brisbane and in the manner that the players did it was pleasing," Popovic recalled.

"It showed that they'd lost no confidence or belief after the first three rounds. And you know, it just grew from there."

They topped the A-League table at the end of their first season to win the Premier's Plate and earn a place in the Asian Champions League, but their maiden continental campaign also got off to a bad start against Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea.

OFF-SEASON COMPLICATIONS

"It was a real eye-opener game," Popovic said. "We lost 3-1 at home and to think we're sitting here now, a few days away from the final, just shows how far the players have evolved in the competition."

Although Wanderers progressed from the group stage, their campaign was complicated by the fact they were now in the off-season and there had been a turnover of a third of the squad after the departure of Ono and other foundation players.

Still, they made their way to the quarter-finals where they beat defending Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande, the mega-wealthy Chinese club coached by Italian World Cup winner Marcello Lippi.

"It will probably go down as one of the most proud moments I've had as a head coach," Popovic said.

"In particular, the second leg, it's over 30 degrees, it's 80 percent humidity and you look at your players half-time and they've pretty much nothing left.

"And they've given you everything and somehow they've found something else and found a little bit more in the second half and it was enough to go through."

Another poor start to their third A-League campaign means they go into Saturday's match against Al Hilal on the back of two defeats. That does not concern Popovic unduly.

"It would be a problem if you couldn't gear yourself up for a Champions League final," he said.

"The players need to remember they're in the best two teams in Asia. They're here because they're a quality side and we have the opportunity now to be the first Australian team to hold up that trophy and we'll do everything we can to achieve that." (Editing by Ian Ransom)