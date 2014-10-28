SYDNEY Oct 28 Western Sydney Wanderers striker Brendon Santalab is refusing to accept defeat in his battle to overcome a dislocated shoulder and play in the second leg of the AFC Champions League final against Al Hilal on Saturday.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury in the first leg on Saturday and was replaced on the hour mark by Tommy Juric, who scored the game's only goal six minutes after coming on to secure the precious advantage.

The fledgling club, only founded in 2012 and competing in their first Champions League campaign, set off for Saudi Arabia on Monday with their coach Tony Popovic hopeful Santalab can recover in time.

"He's still in some discomfort," the former Australia international defender told reporters at Sydney Airport.

"He tried to train today and look, he'll be touch and go.

"We hope that obviously he's available for selection. He wants to be. But it might be one of those where we have to decide on Saturday."

Al Hilal were strong favourites to win the two legged final, but the 13-times Saudi champions came unstuck in the first leg in Sydney despite dominating for long spells.

Al Hilal will be more confident of avoiding a repeat with the backing of 65,000 fans on Saturday at their home King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, where they have won their last five Champions League home matches, scoring 13 goals without conceding.

Popovic, though, was optimistic his side, who knocked out the Japanese champions and both of last year's Champions League finalists en route to the showpiece decider, could become the first Australian winners of the competition.

"They played very well and we didn't, and we won," former Australia and Crystal Palace defender Popovic said.

"The key for us is we can do a lot better in terms of possession. If we do that, we give ourselves an excellent chance of lifting the cup." (Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by Ossian Shine)