(Corrects to Al-Ahli in final paragraph)

May 18 Iran's Naft Tehran will attempt to pick themselves up from the disappointment of just missing out on a first Persian Gulf Pro League title when they host Saudis Al-Ahli in the last 16 of the AFC Champions League this week.

Naft finished on the wrong side of one of the most exciting title races in the Iranian league on Friday after they fought back with two late goals to draw 3-3 with Tractor Sazi in a final day clash between the top two.

But the comeback was not enough as the draw allowed third-placed Sepahan to sneak in and win the title by a point with a 2-0 win over Saipa.

Naft coach Alireza Mansourian faces a tough task to lift spirits ahead of Wednesday's fixture against Al-Ahli, who finished as Saudi Pro League runners-up last week.

The match up is one of two Iran-Saudi contests taking place in Tehran this week, with Persepolis hosting last year's Champions League runners-up Al-Hilal on Tuesday.

Persepolis ended the domestic season in eighth but crucially beat arch Tehran rivals Esteghlal 1-0 in their season finale on Friday.

However, the win in arguably Asia's fiercest club derby came at a cost with defenders Michael Umana and Mohsen Bengar a doubt for the Champions League first leg.

"Bengar and Umana played with pain in the derby against Esteghlal on Friday. More medical exams by the club's medical staff will determine if they are available for Tuesday's match or not," coach Branko Ivankovic was quoted as saying by the Tehran Times.

The other two West Asian Champions League last 16 fixtures will ensure Qatari and Emirati participation in the quarter-finals.

Michael Laudrup's title winners Lekhwiya will eye a better outcome against Al-Sadd on Tuesday having lost 2-0 to them in the Prince Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

On Wednesday, United Arab Emirates champions Al-Ain are away to Al-Ahli. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Julian Linden)