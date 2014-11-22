Nov 22 Australian defender Ryan McGowan headed home a dramatic 95th minute goal to break the hearts of Jiangsu Sainty as Shandong Luneng snatched the Chinese FA Cup 5-4 on aggregate despite a 2-1 away defeat on Saturday.

Shandong had led 4-2 from last week's first leg but Jiangsu erased that deficit after goals from Lebanese and Brazilian defenders Roda Antar and Eleilson put them in front on away goals as the match ticked past 90 minutes.

But with 10 seconds left of the scheduled stoppage time, McGowan stooped to head home the vital goal after Jiangsu failed to clear a floated free kick into the penalty area.

The Australian centre-half ripped off his shirt in celebration as Jiangsu players looked on forlornly as a first FA Cup title slipped away.

The victory meant a record extending fifth FA Cup title for Shandong and their first since 2006.