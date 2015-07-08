SHANGHAI, July 8 Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan touched down in China on Wednesday to complete his lucrative transfer from Emirati champions Al Ain to Shanghai SIPG.

The 29-year-old striker was mobbed by fans at Shanghai airport and said in an article on his official website that he would complete his medical at a hotel later on Wednesday and sign a contract with the Chinese Super League club.

The move is expected to be highly lucrative for Gyan, with media in China and the UAE saying the African would see his Al Ain weekly salary of $250,000 increase at title-chasing Shanghai, who are coached by former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Gyan enjoyed four trophy-laden years in the UAE, scoring 95 goals in 83 matches but Al Ain said they were forced to sell after receiving the highly lucrative offer from Shanghai, who are chasing a first top flight title.

They are second in the 16-team Super League table, one point behind leaders Beijing Guoan after 17 matches. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)