BEIJING May 10 Brazilian midfielder Ricardo Goulart completed a hat-trick for the defending Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande in their 6-1 thrashing of Shanghai Shenxin on Sunday.

Goulart opened the scoring with a first half penalty then knocked in two more goals in the second term as Guangzhou stayed within a point of the league leaders.

Shanghai SIPG maintained their unbeaten start to the season and kept their spot at the top of the table with 21 points with a 5-0 hammering of Shanghai Shenhua on Saturday, including four goals after the break.

Beijing Guo'an remained third, three points behind Shanghai SIPG, after a 2-1 win over Changchun Yatai. Down early, Beijing equalised through veteran defender Zhou Ting then went ahead through midfielder Piao Cheng, who recently made his debut for the Chinese national team.

Shandong Luneng came from behind to beat Henan Jianye 2-1, with their two Brazilian strikers Diego Tardelli and Aloisio both finding the net.

Shandong Luneng remained fourth overall with 16 points, one clear of Guangzhou R-F and Jiangsu Sainty, who played out a 2-2 draw.

Guangzhou R-F went 2-1 ahead when Jiangsu defender Li Ang scored an own goal in the 74d minute but Jiangsu grabbed a share of the points when Icelandic striker Vidar Orn Kjartansson equalised three minutes from the end. (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)