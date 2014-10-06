BEIJING Oct 6 Brazilian forward Elkeson continued his hot-shot scoring form with a brace of goals as Chinese Super League leaders Guangzhou Evergrande edged one step closer to retaining the title after thrashing Hangzhou 4-0 on Sunday.

The 25-year-old made it nine goals in his last five games to help Evergrande to an eighth consecutive league win and maintain their six-point advantage at the top with only three games remaining.

Second-placed Beijing Guoan kept alive their faint hopes of denying Evergrande a fourth straight title by securing a 2-1 home win over relegation threatened Shanghai Shenxin on Sunday.

The top two sides meet in the penultimate game of the season at Guangzhou's Tianhe Stadium where the title will surely be decided.

With Elkeson in such formidable form, Marcello Lippi's expensively assembled, attack-minded side will have little reason to doubt another trophy is heading their way.

The former Botafogo and Vitoria striker managed 24 league goals last year and has carried on the rich form despite the departures of his compatriot and striker partner Muriqui in July and Argentine playmaker Dario Conca at the start of the year.

Yu Hanchao gave them a 10th minute lead before Elkeson doubled it in the second period, reacting quickest to a deflection to fire a low shot home in the 56th minute.

He added a third from the penalty spot 10 minutes later after Wu Wei was sent off for bringing down the Brazilian when clear on goal, although replays suggested there was minimal contact between the pair.

Italian forward Alessandro Diamanti, brought in to replace Conca, added a fourth in stoppage time after a neat turn and curling shot from the edge of the area.

In Beijing, Montenegrin striker Dejan Damjanovic made it nine goals in 12 matches since joining from Jiangsu Sainty when he headed Guoan into a fourth minute lead at home to out-of-form Shenxin.

Lang Zheng added a second headed goal with twenty minutes remaining to add some breathing space before Shenxin, 15th in the 16-team table, pulled one back after a neat control and finish by Everton in the 77th minute.

But Beijing hung on with Shenxin left in one of the two relegation places after Henan Jianye jumped up to 13th following Saturday's 1-0 victory at home to Liaoning Whowin, who are now one place and point above Shenxin in the battle to avoid the drop. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ian Ransom)