MELBOURNE Jan 1 Factbox on Asian Cup qualifiers China.

Asian Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (10) 1976, 1980, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2007, 2011.

Best performance: Runners-up 1984, 2004

Drawn in Group B with North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

- - -

Coach: Alain Perrin

Well-travelled Frenchman Perrin was appointed in February after China were rudderless for over six months following the sacking of former Spain coach Jose Antonio Camacho.

Though hardly auspicious, Perrin's first match in charge, a 3-1 loss to Iraq, was enough for China to scrape through qualifying and book a berth for the Asian Cup.

Taking Lyon to the French Ligue One title in 2007-08 is possibly Perrin's greatest achievement in a coaching career marked by short stints at club level and little silverware.

- - -

Key player: Zheng Zhi. Age: 34. Midfielder.

Former Charlton and Celtic playmaker Zheng made a name for himself in British leagues but has thrived on his return to his home-land where he captained south China's powerful Guangzhou Evergrande to the domestic title in 2011 and to Asian Champions League glory in 2013.

Zheng's role in Guangzhou's success was recognised when he was named 2013 Asian Player of the Year. As a veteran of previous Asian Cup campaigns and the only player in the squad above 30, he will be play an important role in guiding his young team members in Australia.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2014: 97

How they qualified: Highest-ranked third-placed team in main qualifying draw.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Wang Dalei (Shandong Luneng), Zeng Cheng (Guangzhou Evergrande), Yan Junling (Shanghai SIPG)

Defenders: Zhang Linpeng (Guangzhou Evergrande), Ren Hang (Jiangsu Sainty), Zhang Chengdong (Beijing Guoan), Jiang Zhipeng (Guangzhou R&F), Mei Fang (Guangzhou Evergrande), Ji Xiang (Jiangsu Sainty), Li Ang (Jiangsu Sainty)

Midfielders: Zheng Zhi (Guangzhou Evergrande), Wu Xi (Jiangsu Sainty), Hao Junmin (Shandong Luneng), Yu Hanchao (Guangzhou Evergrande), Wu Lei (Shanghai SIPG), Yu Hai (Guizhou Renhe), Sun Ke (Jiangsu Sainty), Liu Jianye (Jiangsu Sainty), Liu Binbin (Shandong Luneng), Liao Lisheng (Guangzhou Evergrande), Cai Huikang (Shanghai SIPG)

Forwards: Gao Lin (Guangzhou Evergrande), Yang Xu (Shandong Luneng) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)