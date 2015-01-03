SYDNEY Jan 3 Alain Perrin's youthful China side wrapped up their preparations for next week's Asian Cup in clinical style by bouncing back from a goal down to thump fellow finalists Oman 4-1 in a friendly on Saturday.

Mohammed Ali put the West Asians in front in the 18th minute of the closed-door friendly in sweltering Sydney, where the referee twice stopped play so both teams could get refreshments.

Perrin's side came roaring back, though, with Hao Junmin amongst the scorers as China extended their unbeaten run to 10 games ahead of their Asian Cup opener against Saudi Arabia next Saturday in Brisbane.

They also face Group B clashes with Uzbekistan and North Korea, while Oman are in Group A alongside the hosts Australia, South Korea and Kuwait.

On the Gold Coast, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait had their final friendly before next week's opener cancelled. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)